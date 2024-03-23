Flight attendant becomes 1st Belarusian in space on ISS-bound Soyuz launch
Submit on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 20:12
For the first time, a spacecraft has lifted off with a flight attendant aboard. Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson launched on Soyuz MS-25.
This entry was posted on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.