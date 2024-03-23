Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

SpaceX’s Dragon capsule docks at ISS on 30th cargo mission for NASA

Submit on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 19:12

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrived at the ISS early Saturday morning (March 23), delivering several thousand pounds of fresh food and research materials to the orbital lab.

