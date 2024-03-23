Satellites watch Iceland volcano spew gigantic plume of toxic gas across Europe
A massive column of sulfur dioxide pumped out by the erupting volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula is traveling across northern Europe. Scientists are concerned it could impact the ozone layer.
