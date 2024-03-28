SunChips will sell exclusive total solar eclipse flavors only during totality on April 8
Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 22:12
SunChips is releasing a special solar eclipse-themed flavor during the April 8 solar eclipse, but the chips will only be available while totality passes through the United States.
