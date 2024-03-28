Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SunChips will sell exclusive total solar eclipse flavors only during totality on April 8

Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 22:12

SunChips is releasing a special solar eclipse-themed flavor during the April 8 solar eclipse, but the chips will only be available while totality passes through the United States.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»