Boeing files lawsuit against Virgin Galactic over development of new mothership aircraft

Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Boeing and Aurora Flight Sciences are suing Virgin Galactic for unpaid work and trade secrets related to a new mothership aircraft for Virgin Galactic’s next-generation space planes.

