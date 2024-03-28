Satellite News

NASA’s new astronauts are excited for April’s total eclipse: ‘I’m going to be that little kid all over again’ (exclusive)

Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Several new NASA astronauts used to study the sun on the regular. They shared their research ahead of the next solar eclipse that crosses the United States on April 8.

