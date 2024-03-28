Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

United Launch Alliance to launch final Delta Heavy IV rocket today. Here’s how to watch live

Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 19:12

United Launch Alliance will launch a spy satellite for the 16th and final launch of its Delta Heavy IV rocket on March 28. The launch window opens at 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»