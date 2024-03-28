United Launch Alliance to launch final Delta Heavy IV rocket today. Here’s how to watch live
Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 19:12
United Launch Alliance will launch a spy satellite for the 16th and final launch of its Delta Heavy IV rocket on March 28. The launch window opens at 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT).
