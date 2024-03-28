Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Future Mars plane could help solve Red Planet methane mystery (exclusive)

Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 17:11

A new Mars plane idea, affectionately called MAGGIE, received early-stage NASA funding for a project starting in May. Its goal is to one day hunt for methane while soaring above the planet.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»