Future Mars plane could help solve Red Planet methane mystery (exclusive)
Submit on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 17:11
A new Mars plane idea, affectionately called MAGGIE, received early-stage NASA funding for a project starting in May. Its goal is to one day hunt for methane while soaring above the planet.
