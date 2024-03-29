Europe’s upcoming Mars rover now has a detailed map to aid its search for ancient Red Planet life (video)
Submit on Friday, March 29th, 2024 19:11
The European Space Agency’s Rosalind Franklin Mars rover now has a detailed map with which to help find its way around the Red Planet when it lands sometime in the next decade.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 29th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.