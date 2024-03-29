NASA’s 1st female chief engineer at Kennedy Space Center wants to put a space station around the moon (exclusive)
For Women’s History Month, NASA’s Teresa Kinney shared what she’s learned in 40 years of working in agency circles, and how she’s trying to help the next generation fly to space.
