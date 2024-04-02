I’m taking the train to see the solar eclipse in Canada. Here’s why I’m riding the rails
The April 8 solar eclipse doesn’t quite reach totality in my home Canadian city, so I’m hopping on a train to find it. I had good reason to stay off the road, or away from the air.
