JAXA and Toyota’s ‘Lunar Cruiser’ moon rover is now a Transformers toy
Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 20:12
Japan’s proposal for a moon rover is “more than meets the eye.” A new model of JAXA’s Lunar Cruiser not only replicates the Toyota transport, but can also transform into Optimus Prime.
