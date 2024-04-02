Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

JAXA and Toyota’s ‘Lunar Cruiser’ moon rover is now a Transformers toy

Submit on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 20:12

Japan’s proposal for a moon rover is “more than meets the eye.” A new model of JAXA’s Lunar Cruiser not only replicates the Toyota transport, but can also transform into Optimus Prime.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»