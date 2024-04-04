Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

The world’s largest digital camera is ready to investigate the dark universe

Submit on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 01:11

The 3,200-megapixel LSST camera, build for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, is completed. It will create “the greatest movie of all time” to crack the mystery of dark energy.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«