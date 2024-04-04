The world’s largest digital camera is ready to investigate the dark universe
Submit on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 01:11
The 3,200-megapixel LSST camera, build for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, is completed. It will create “the greatest movie of all time” to crack the mystery of dark energy.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.