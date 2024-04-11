Trains, planes and a total solar eclipse! Watching the moon block the sun was a transportation adventure (exclusive)
Submit on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 23:11
My family has been in transportation for generations, in planes and trains. I finally got my two ancestral lines to meet, eclipse-style, at a Canadian rail station near an airport.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.