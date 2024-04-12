One of the universe’s most ‘extreme’ dead stars just sprang back to life unexpectedly
Submit on Friday, April 12th, 2024 23:11
The closest extreme magnetic dead star or magnetar to Earth suddenly burst back to life to give astronomers a sight of unexpected and unexplained phenomena that are unlike anything seen before.
