Dark energy could be getting weaker, suggesting the universe will end in a ‘Big Crunch’
Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 19:11
The first year of Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) data seems to show that dark energy is weakening over time, possibly the biggest cosmological discovery for 25 years.
