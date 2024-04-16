Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Dark energy could be getting weaker, suggesting the universe will end in a ‘Big Crunch’

The first year of Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) data seems to show that dark energy is weakening over time, possibly the biggest cosmological discovery for 25 years.

