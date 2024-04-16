James Webb Space Telescope full-size model to be displayed by Space Foundation
Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 20:11
To see the premier astronomical observatory in its full-size glory, you need to go to Lagrange Point 2, a location farther away than anyone has traveled. Or, soon, you can visit Colorado.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.