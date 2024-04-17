Boeing Starliner spacecraft rolls out to Atlas V rocket ahead of 1st astronaut launch (photos)
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft moved between buildings at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to get ready for launch. Its first astronaut mission is expected on May 6.
