Exotic ‘Einstein ring’ suggests that mysterious dark matter interacts with itself

Submit on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 03:11

The unexplained mass of a remarkably massive galaxy suggests that dark matter interacts with itself, according to new observations by the James Webb Space Telescope.

