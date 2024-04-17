Uranus and Neptune aren’t made of what we thought, new study hints
A study suggests the ice giants Uranus and Neptune aren’t quite as watery as previously thought. They may also contain huge amounts of frozen methane, potentially solving the puzzle of how they formed.
