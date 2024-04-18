Jupiter’s violent moon Io has been the solar system’s most volcanic body for around 4.5 billion years
Jupiter’s moon Io is the solar system’s most volcanic body thanks to a gravitational tug of war that rages below its surface. But now scientists know the violent moon has always been this way.
