Jupiter’s violent moon Io has been the solar system’s most volcanic body for around 4.5 billion years

Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 20:11

Jupiter’s moon Io is the solar system’s most volcanic body thanks to a gravitational tug of war that rages below its surface. But now scientists know the violent moon has always been this way.

