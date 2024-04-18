Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 4 uses time travel to remember the past 5 seasons

Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 21:11

Tragically, in an attempt to make the actual plot work, we’re drowned in absurd amounts of technobabble. Once you get past that, it’s actually all right.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»