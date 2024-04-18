NASA still investigating Orion heat shield issues from Artemis 1 moon mission
NASA is still studying the performance of the Orion capsule’s heat shield during its reentry to Earth’s atmosphere at the end of the Artemis 1 moon mission in late 2022.
