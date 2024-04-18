Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA still investigating Orion heat shield issues from Artemis 1 moon mission

Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 17:11

NASA is still studying the performance of the Orion capsule’s heat shield during its reentry to Earth’s atmosphere at the end of the Artemis 1 moon mission in late 2022.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«