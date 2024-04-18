Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Alt-space history series ‘For All Mankind’ gets 5th season, new ‘Star City’ spinoff

Thursday, April 18th, 2024

Apple TV+ is headed back to the past, and the future, with a fifth season of “For All Mankind” and new spinoff “Star City.” Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are returning to lead both.

