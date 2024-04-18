Alt-space history series ‘For All Mankind’ gets 5th season, new ‘Star City’ spinoff
Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 19:11
Apple TV+ is headed back to the past, and the future, with a fifth season of “For All Mankind” and new spinoff “Star City.” Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are returning to lead both.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.