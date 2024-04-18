Will ‘Devil Comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks survive its close encounter with the sun?
‘Devil Comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks is hurtling toward the sun where it will make its closest approach on April 21. We take a look at whether this celestial vagabond will survive.
