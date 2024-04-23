NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft finally phones home after 5 months of no contact
Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 01:11
On Saturday, April 5, Voyager 1 finally “phoned home” and updated its NASA operating team about its health. The interstellar explorer is back in touch after five months of sending back nonsense data.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.