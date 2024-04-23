Satellite News

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft finally phones home after 5 months of no contact

On Saturday, April 5, Voyager 1 finally “phoned home” and updated its NASA operating team about its health. The interstellar explorer is back in touch after five months of sending back nonsense data.

