Scientists use AI to reconstruct energetic flare blasted from Milky Way’s supermassive black hole
Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 02:12
Combining AI and observations of the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, scientists have reconstructed a 3D video of Sagittarius A* and its environment.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.