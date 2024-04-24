Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Building rockets and looking for life on Venus: Q&A with Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck

Submit on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 00:11

Space.com caught up with Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck recently to talk about the company’s ambitious plans for the future, which include a private life-hunting mission to Venus.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»