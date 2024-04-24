Satellite News

NASA astronauts enter quarantine for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner launch on May 6

Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are in quarantine at agency facilities before the 1st Boeing Starliner launch. They are expected to fly on May 6.

