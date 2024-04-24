NASA astronauts enter quarantine for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner launch on May 6
Submit on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 01:11
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are in quarantine at agency facilities before the 1st Boeing Starliner launch. They are expected to fly on May 6.
