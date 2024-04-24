Earth got hammered by cosmic rays 41,000 years ago due to a weak magnetic field
Earth’s magnetic shield weakened around 41,000 years ago, resulting in increased bombardment of our atmosphere by energetic charged particles called cosmic rays.
