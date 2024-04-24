Giant gamma-ray flare from ‘recently deceased’ magnetar lights up Cigar Galaxy
Submit on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 20:11
Astronomers have discovered a flare erupting from a highly magnetic “dead star” outside the solar system for the first time. The magnetar flare lit up the entire Cigar Galaxy in gamma rays.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.