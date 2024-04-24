Satellite News

Giant gamma-ray flare from ‘recently deceased’ magnetar lights up Cigar Galaxy

Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Astronomers have discovered a flare erupting from a highly magnetic “dead star” outside the solar system for the first time. The magnetar flare lit up the entire Cigar Galaxy in gamma rays.

