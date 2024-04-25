Satellite News

China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station on Shenzhou 18 mission (video)

A Long March 2F rocket lifted off from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center today (April 25), carrying the Shenzhou 18 spacecraft and its three-person crew into orbit.

