China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station on Shenzhou 18 mission (video)
Submit on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 21:11
A Long March 2F rocket lifted off from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center today (April 25), carrying the Shenzhou 18 spacecraft and its three-person crew into orbit.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.