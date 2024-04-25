NASA’s Fermi space telescope finds a strange supernova with missing gamma rays
Submit on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 23:11
NASA’s Fermi Space Telescope has failed to see gamma rays from a nearby supernova that should be created when it generates the high-energy cosmic rays that bombard Earth in their trillions.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.