Stellar detectives find suspect for incredibly powerful ‘superflares’
Submit on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 23:11
Some stars erupt with ‘superflares’ 10,000 times as powerful as solar flares from the sun. A team of “stellar detectives” are on the case and may now know why some stars are so violent.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.