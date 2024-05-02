NASA inspector general finds Orion heat shield issues ‘pose significant risks’ to Artemis 2 crew safety
NASA’s inspector general writes that the Artemis 1 test flight of the Orion spacecraft revealed anomalies that “pose significant risks to the safety of the crew.”
