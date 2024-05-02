Satellite News

NASA inspector general finds Orion heat shield issues ‘pose significant risks’ to Artemis 2 crew safety

Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024

NASA’s inspector general writes that the Artemis 1 test flight of the Orion spacecraft revealed anomalies that “pose significant risks to the safety of the crew.”

