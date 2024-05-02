Restored Atlas rocket erected on display as Mercury astronaut’s ride to orbit
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024
Sixty-one years after it stood ready to send NASA’s last one-man mission into orbit, the Mercury-Atlas 9 rocket is standing again. A replica is on display at the National Museum of the US Air Force.
