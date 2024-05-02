Satellite News

NASA selects Rocket Lab for back-to-back climate change research launches

NASA’s PREFIRE mission will deploy a pair of satellites from twin launches aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rockets that will contribute to climate change studies in the Arctic and Antarctica.

