NASA selects Rocket Lab for back-to-back climate change research launches
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 23:11
NASA’s PREFIRE mission will deploy a pair of satellites from twin launches aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rockets that will contribute to climate change studies in the Arctic and Antarctica.
