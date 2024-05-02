Satellite News

Some planets ‘death spiral’ into their stars and scientists may now know why

WASP-12b is a planet on a date with a fiery destiny, doomed to plunge into its sun-like star. Scientists may finally know why some hot Jupiters eventually death spiral into their stars.

