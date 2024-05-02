Some planets ‘death spiral’ into their stars and scientists may now know why
Submit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 22:11
WASP-12b is a planet on a date with a fiery destiny, doomed to plunge into its sun-like star. Scientists may finally know why some hot Jupiters eventually death spiral into their stars.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.