What’s next for Boeing Starliner after its 1st crew flight test?

Submit on Saturday, May 4th, 2024 19:11

Astronauts will board a Boeing Starliner spacecraft for the 1st ISS test flight no earlier than May 6. Boeing says it’s already working on first operational mission Starliner-1 for 2025.

