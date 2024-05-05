NASA astronaut and director Ellen Ochoa awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Submit on Sunday, May 5th, 2024 22:11
The first Hispanic woman to launch into space is now the second female astronaut to be awarded the United States’ highest honor. Ellen Ochoa was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 5th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.