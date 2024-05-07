Rocket issue pushes 1st astronaut launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule to May 10
Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
The historic first crewed launch of Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut taxi has been pushed to no earlier than Friday (May 10), due to an issue with the vehicle’s rocket ride.
