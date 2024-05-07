Satellite News

Boeing Starliner team delays 1st historic astronaut launch due to rocket issue

A rocket issue with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V caused Boeing Starliner to wave off its historic 1st launch attempt with astronauts on May 6. A backup launch date has not been announced.

