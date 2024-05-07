Boeing Starliner team delays 1st historic astronaut launch due to rocket issue
Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 09:11
A rocket issue with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V caused Boeing Starliner to wave off its historic 1st launch attempt with astronauts on May 6. A backup launch date has not been announced.
