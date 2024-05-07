Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Sparkly’ narwhal toy trades sea for space as Boeing Starliner zero-g indicator

Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 08:11

What has one horn, two crewmates and shares a name with its ride into orbit? “Calypso,” the plush sequined narwhal that is flying on the crew flight test of “Calypso,” Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 at 8:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»