‘Sparkly’ narwhal toy trades sea for space as Boeing Starliner zero-g indicator
Submit on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 08:11
What has one horn, two crewmates and shares a name with its ride into orbit? “Calypso,” the plush sequined narwhal that is flying on the crew flight test of “Calypso,” Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner.
