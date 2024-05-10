4 large incoming solar bursts could supercharge the auroras this weekend
The NOAA has bumped up its geomagnetic storm watch for May 11 to a “rare” level as solar activity continues at high levels and at least four coronal mass ejections propel toward Earth.
