Sierra Space’s 1st Dream Chaser space plane aces key tests. Next stop: Florida launch site.
Submit on Friday, May 10th, 2024 02:11
Sierra Space’s first Dream Chaser space plane has finished rigorous environmental testing in Ohio and is being prepped for the journey to its Florida launch site.
