Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Sierra Space’s 1st Dream Chaser space plane aces key tests. Next stop: Florida launch site.

Submit on Friday, May 10th, 2024 02:11

Sierra Space’s first Dream Chaser space plane has finished rigorous environmental testing in Ohio and is being prepped for the journey to its Florida launch site.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, May 10th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»