New book ‘Challenger: A True Story of Heroism & Disaster on the Edge of Space’ out today
Submit on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 20:11
Adam Higginbotham’s new book “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism & Disaster on the Edge of Space” explores the fateful internal NASA decisions that partly led to Challenger’s sudden destruction upon liftoff.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.