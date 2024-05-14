Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

New book ‘Challenger: A True Story of Heroism & Disaster on the Edge of Space’ out today

Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

Adam Higginbotham’s new book “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism & Disaster on the Edge of Space” explores the fateful internal NASA decisions that partly led to Challenger’s sudden destruction upon liftoff.

