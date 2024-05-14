How SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn astronauts will attempt the 1st-ever ‘all-civilian’ spacewalk
Submit on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 19:11
New details for SpaceX’s privately-funded crewed launch, Polaris Dawn, paint a more complete picture of what the mission will look like, and how SpaceX’s new EVA suits will play a part.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.