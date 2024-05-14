This time, we take it from no one: Why opening the High Frontier of space can be different (op-ed)
The coming settlement of the High Frontier doesn’t have to be a repeat of the violent conquests and colonization of history. We will not take space from anyone, and we can give it to everyone.
