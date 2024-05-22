Boeing Starliner’s 1st astronaut mission delayed, no new launch date announced
Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 22:12
The 1st astronaut mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner will not lift off May 25 as planned. NASA has not yet revealed the cause, but a helium leak has been ongoing in the spacecraft.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.