Boeing Starliner’s 1st astronaut mission delayed, no new launch date announced

Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 22:12

The 1st astronaut mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner will not lift off May 25 as planned. NASA has not yet revealed the cause, but a helium leak has been ongoing in the spacecraft.

