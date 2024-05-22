Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Scientists find weird link between a solar mystery and feeding black holes

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

The solar dynamo that drives sunspots and solar flares could be located near the surface of the sun scientists find, solving a 400-year-old solar mystery and providing a weird link to black holes.

